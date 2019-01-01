QQQ
Cathay Real Estate Development Co Ltd specialises in property construction, development and distribution of residential and commercial buildings.The major property types the company provides are high rise residential buildings, shops, office buildings and integrated commercial buildings. The company's services cover the major urban area in Taiwan. The company also operates other real estate businesses related to their primary business, such as engineering, real estate management and consultant subsidiaries.

Cathay Real Estate Dev Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cathay Real Estate Dev (CTHCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cathay Real Estate Dev (OTCPK: CTHCF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Cathay Real Estate Dev's (CTHCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cathay Real Estate Dev.

Q

What is the target price for Cathay Real Estate Dev (CTHCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cathay Real Estate Dev

Q

Current Stock Price for Cathay Real Estate Dev (CTHCF)?

A

The stock price for Cathay Real Estate Dev (OTCPK: CTHCF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cathay Real Estate Dev (CTHCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cathay Real Estate Dev.

Q

When is Cathay Real Estate Dev (OTCPK:CTHCF) reporting earnings?

A

Cathay Real Estate Dev does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cathay Real Estate Dev (CTHCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cathay Real Estate Dev.

Q

What sector and industry does Cathay Real Estate Dev (CTHCF) operate in?

A

Cathay Real Estate Dev is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.