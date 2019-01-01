QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
City Bank is engaged in general commercial and retail banking, with an emphasis on small and medium-sized businesses, construction lending for single-family residences and home mortgage lending.

Analyst Ratings

City Bank Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy City Bank (CTBK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of City Bank (OTCEM: CTBK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are City Bank's (CTBK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for City Bank.

Q

What is the target price for City Bank (CTBK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for City Bank

Q

Current Stock Price for City Bank (CTBK)?

A

The stock price for City Bank (OTCEM: CTBK) is $0.0001 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 14:30:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does City Bank (CTBK) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 16, 2009 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2008.

Q

When is City Bank (OTCEM:CTBK) reporting earnings?

A

City Bank does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is City Bank (CTBK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for City Bank.

Q

What sector and industry does City Bank (CTBK) operate in?

A

City Bank is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.