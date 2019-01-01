QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
21.36 - 21.49
Vol / Avg.
8K/43.2K
Div / Yield
0.24/1.13%
52 Wk
15.38 - 23
Mkt Cap
475.5M
Payout Ratio
10.5
Open
21.49
P/E
9.74
EPS
0.56
Shares
22.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 2, 2021, 4:31PM
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 5:20AM
Benzinga - Jul 26, 2021, 12:17PM
Benzinga - May 12, 2021, 10:17AM
Benzinga - May 12, 2021, 7:07AM
Benzinga - Apr 22, 2021, 4:56PM
Benzinga - Apr 7, 2021, 8:09AM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
CapStar Financial Holdings Inc is a bank holding company for CapStar Bank. The products and services offered by the bank include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium-sized businesses, commercial real estate loans, private banking and wealth management services, correspondent banking services, and various other retail and consumer products. The company's primary sources of revenue are derived from interest and dividends earned on loans, investment securities, and other financial instruments.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5100.560 0.0500
REV33.520M34.126M606.000K

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

CapStar Financial Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CapStar Financial Hldgs (CSTR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CapStar Financial Hldgs (NASDAQ: CSTR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CapStar Financial Hldgs's (CSTR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for CapStar Financial Hldgs (CSTR) stock?

A

The latest price target for CapStar Financial Hldgs (NASDAQ: CSTR) was reported by Raymond James on October 25, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting CSTR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.55% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for CapStar Financial Hldgs (CSTR)?

A

The stock price for CapStar Financial Hldgs (NASDAQ: CSTR) is $21.45 last updated Today at 4:17:46 PM.

Q

Does CapStar Financial Hldgs (CSTR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 23, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 8, 2022.

Q

When is CapStar Financial Hldgs (NASDAQ:CSTR) reporting earnings?

A

CapStar Financial Hldgs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is CapStar Financial Hldgs (CSTR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CapStar Financial Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does CapStar Financial Hldgs (CSTR) operate in?

A

CapStar Financial Hldgs is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.