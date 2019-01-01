|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.510
|0.560
|0.0500
|REV
|33.520M
|34.126M
|606.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of CapStar Financial Hldgs (NASDAQ: CSTR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in CapStar Financial Hldgs’s space includes: First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC), SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK), South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI), MidWestOne Financial Gr (NASDAQ:MOFG) and CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE).
The latest price target for CapStar Financial Hldgs (NASDAQ: CSTR) was reported by Raymond James on October 25, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting CSTR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.55% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for CapStar Financial Hldgs (NASDAQ: CSTR) is $21.45 last updated Today at 4:17:46 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 23, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 8, 2022.
CapStar Financial Hldgs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for CapStar Financial Hldgs.
CapStar Financial Hldgs is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.