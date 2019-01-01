Canstar Resources Inc is focused on creating shareholder value through the discovery and development of economic mineral deposits in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Golden Baie Project in south-central Newfoundland, a claim package with recently discovered, multiple outcropping gold occurrences on a structural trend. It also holds the Buchans-Mary March project and other mineral exploration properties in Newfoundland.