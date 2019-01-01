QQQ
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Canstar Resources Inc is focused on creating shareholder value through the discovery and development of economic mineral deposits in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Golden Baie Project in south-central Newfoundland, a claim package with recently discovered, multiple outcropping gold occurrences on a structural trend. It also holds the Buchans-Mary March project and other mineral exploration properties in Newfoundland.

Canstar Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Canstar Resources (CSRNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Canstar Resources (OTCPK: CSRNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Canstar Resources's (CSRNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Canstar Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Canstar Resources (CSRNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Canstar Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Canstar Resources (CSRNF)?

A

The stock price for Canstar Resources (OTCPK: CSRNF) is $0.20324 last updated Today at 4:29:31 PM.

Q

Does Canstar Resources (CSRNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Canstar Resources.

Q

When is Canstar Resources (OTCPK:CSRNF) reporting earnings?

A

Canstar Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Canstar Resources (CSRNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Canstar Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Canstar Resources (CSRNF) operate in?

A

Canstar Resources is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.