Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.9K
Div / Yield
1.7/2.34%
52 Wk
59.01 - 74.82
Mkt Cap
282.3M
Payout Ratio
20.97
Open
-
P/E
9.84
EPS
1.76
Shares
3.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Cashmere Valley Bank is a state-chartered bank, engaged in provides banking products and services. It primarily serves small and middle-market businesses and middle-income individuals in Washington. The company's lending and other banking activities are carried out in and around Chelan, Douglas, Kittitas, and Yakima counties and to a lesser degree, other areas of Western Washington. It offers checking, savings and business, investment and retirement savings, health savings, certificate of deposit, and college savings accounts, loans, mortgages, electronic banking, contract servicing, investment, and insurance services and credit cards. Cashmere derives revenue from the source of commissions and fees from the sales of insurance policies and related insurance services.

Cashmere Valley Bnk Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cashmere Valley Bnk (CSHX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cashmere Valley Bnk (OTCQX: CSHX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cashmere Valley Bnk's (CSHX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cashmere Valley Bnk.

Q

What is the target price for Cashmere Valley Bnk (CSHX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cashmere Valley Bnk

Q

Current Stock Price for Cashmere Valley Bnk (CSHX)?

A

The stock price for Cashmere Valley Bnk (OTCQX: CSHX) is $72.75 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 20:44:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cashmere Valley Bnk (CSHX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cashmere Valley Bnk.

Q

When is Cashmere Valley Bnk (OTCQX:CSHX) reporting earnings?

A

Cashmere Valley Bnk does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cashmere Valley Bnk (CSHX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cashmere Valley Bnk.

Q

What sector and industry does Cashmere Valley Bnk (CSHX) operate in?

A

Cashmere Valley Bnk is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.