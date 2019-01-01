Cashmere Valley Bank is a state-chartered bank, engaged in provides banking products and services. It primarily serves small and middle-market businesses and middle-income individuals in Washington. The company's lending and other banking activities are carried out in and around Chelan, Douglas, Kittitas, and Yakima counties and to a lesser degree, other areas of Western Washington. It offers checking, savings and business, investment and retirement savings, health savings, certificate of deposit, and college savings accounts, loans, mortgages, electronic banking, contract servicing, investment, and insurance services and credit cards. Cashmere derives revenue from the source of commissions and fees from the sales of insurance policies and related insurance services.