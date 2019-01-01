QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/31.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.16
Mkt Cap
5.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
9.06
EPS
0
Shares
96.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Colibri Resource Corp is a Canada based mineral resource exploration company. It is an exploration stage company engaged in the process of acquiring and exploring mineral properties in Mexico. The properties of the company are Colibri property, Pilar Property, Sun Property and many more. The company operates in one reportable business segment, being the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Colibri Resource Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Colibri Resource (CRUCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Colibri Resource (OTCPK: CRUCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Colibri Resource's (CRUCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Colibri Resource.

Q

What is the target price for Colibri Resource (CRUCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Colibri Resource

Q

Current Stock Price for Colibri Resource (CRUCF)?

A

The stock price for Colibri Resource (OTCPK: CRUCF) is $0.06 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 17:44:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Colibri Resource (CRUCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Colibri Resource.

Q

When is Colibri Resource (OTCPK:CRUCF) reporting earnings?

A

Colibri Resource does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Colibri Resource (CRUCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Colibri Resource.

Q

What sector and industry does Colibri Resource (CRUCF) operate in?

A

Colibri Resource is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.