Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.59 - 1.59
Mkt Cap
614.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
372.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Cross-Harbour (Holdings) Ltd is a Hong Kong-based company that operates instructional driving schools. The principal activity of the firm is an investment holding with emphasis on transport infrastructures tunnel operation, the operation of driver training centers and operation of electronic toll collection systems. The company's Hong Kong School of Motoring is one of the instructional driving programs in Hong Kong. The School of Motoring provides training for both new and advanced drivers as well as training for commercial operators and public organizations. Fees from its driving school operations represent the majority of the company's revenue.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Cross-Harbour (Holdings) Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cross-Harbour (Holdings) (CRHHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cross-Harbour (Holdings) (OTCGM: CRHHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cross-Harbour (Holdings)'s (CRHHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cross-Harbour (Holdings).

Q

What is the target price for Cross-Harbour (Holdings) (CRHHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cross-Harbour (Holdings)

Q

Current Stock Price for Cross-Harbour (Holdings) (CRHHF)?

A

The stock price for Cross-Harbour (Holdings) (OTCGM: CRHHF) is $1.65 last updated Thu Mar 11 2021 15:35:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cross-Harbour (Holdings) (CRHHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cross-Harbour (Holdings).

Q

When is Cross-Harbour (Holdings) (OTCGM:CRHHF) reporting earnings?

A

Cross-Harbour (Holdings) does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cross-Harbour (Holdings) (CRHHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cross-Harbour (Holdings).

Q

What sector and industry does Cross-Harbour (Holdings) (CRHHF) operate in?

A

Cross-Harbour (Holdings) is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.