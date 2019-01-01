QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Carefree Group Inc is a development stage company that is exploring business opportunities.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Carefree Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Carefree Group (CRFU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Carefree Group (OTCPK: CRFU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Carefree Group's (CRFU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Carefree Group.

Q

What is the target price for Carefree Group (CRFU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Carefree Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Carefree Group (CRFU)?

A

The stock price for Carefree Group (OTCPK: CRFU) is $0.09 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 19:14:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Carefree Group (CRFU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Carefree Group.

Q

When is Carefree Group (OTCPK:CRFU) reporting earnings?

A

Carefree Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Carefree Group (CRFU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Carefree Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Carefree Group (CRFU) operate in?

A

Carefree Group is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.