Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.57 - 1.35
Mkt Cap
256.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
341.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Card Factory PLC is a British retailer of greeting cards. Its products are offered via stores present in the United Kingdom, as well as online through websites: Card Factory and Getting Personal. The company's strategy is to provide high-quality cards at affordable prices. Less than 50% of sales come from gift dressings, small gifts, and party items. The business model is vertically integrated. It has an in-house design team, a printing facility, and a central warehousing facility.

Card Factory Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Card Factory (CRFCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Card Factory (OTCPK: CRFCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Card Factory's (CRFCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Card Factory.

Q

What is the target price for Card Factory (CRFCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Card Factory

Q

Current Stock Price for Card Factory (CRFCF)?

A

The stock price for Card Factory (OTCPK: CRFCF) is $0.75 last updated Wed Oct 20 2021 14:02:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Card Factory (CRFCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Card Factory.

Q

When is Card Factory (OTCPK:CRFCF) reporting earnings?

A

Card Factory does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Card Factory (CRFCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Card Factory.

Q

What sector and industry does Card Factory (CRFCF) operate in?

A

Card Factory is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.