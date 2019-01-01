Card Factory PLC is a British retailer of greeting cards. Its products are offered via stores present in the United Kingdom, as well as online through websites: Card Factory and Getting Personal. The company's strategy is to provide high-quality cards at affordable prices. Less than 50% of sales come from gift dressings, small gifts, and party items. The business model is vertically integrated. It has an in-house design team, a printing facility, and a central warehousing facility.