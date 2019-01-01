QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 5
Mkt Cap
116.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
46M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Community Redevelopment Inc is a full-service developer of mixed use commercial and multifamily residential communities in the continental United States. The company to provide affordable housing and economic opportunities for the residents.

Community Redevelopment Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Community Redevelopment (CRDV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Community Redevelopment (OTCPK: CRDV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Community Redevelopment's (CRDV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Community Redevelopment.

Q

What is the target price for Community Redevelopment (CRDV) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Community Redevelopment

Q

Current Stock Price for Community Redevelopment (CRDV)?

A

The stock price for Community Redevelopment (OTCPK: CRDV) is $2.54 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:24:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Community Redevelopment (CRDV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Community Redevelopment.

Q

When is Community Redevelopment (OTCPK:CRDV) reporting earnings?

A

Community Redevelopment does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Community Redevelopment (CRDV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Community Redevelopment.

Q

What sector and industry does Community Redevelopment (CRDV) operate in?

A

Community Redevelopment is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.