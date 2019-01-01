QQQ
Range
1.09 - 1.09
Vol / Avg.
2.1K/15.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.79 - 2
Mkt Cap
83.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.09
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
76.4M
Outstanding
Cerrado Gold Corp is a precious metals mining and exploration company building a portfolio of assets in South America. The company owns Minera Don Nicolas Project, located in Santa Cruz, Argentina. It is also focused on exploration at its Monte do Carmo gold Project in Tocantins State, Brazil.

Cerrado Gold Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cerrado Gold (CRDOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cerrado Gold (OTCQX: CRDOF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Cerrado Gold's (CRDOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cerrado Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Cerrado Gold (CRDOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cerrado Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Cerrado Gold (CRDOF)?

A

The stock price for Cerrado Gold (OTCQX: CRDOF) is $1.091 last updated Today at 4:02:32 PM.

Q

Does Cerrado Gold (CRDOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cerrado Gold.

Q

When is Cerrado Gold (OTCQX:CRDOF) reporting earnings?

A

Cerrado Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cerrado Gold (CRDOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cerrado Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Cerrado Gold (CRDOF) operate in?

A

Cerrado Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.