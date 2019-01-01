QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 3.45
Mkt Cap
20.8K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-23.64
Shares
2.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Carbon Energy Corp is an independent natural gas and oil company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids properties located in the United States. The company operates in Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, California, Illinois, and Indiana.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Carbon Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Carbon Energy (CRBO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Carbon Energy (OTCEM: CRBO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Carbon Energy's (CRBO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Carbon Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Carbon Energy (CRBO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Carbon Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Carbon Energy (CRBO)?

A

The stock price for Carbon Energy (OTCEM: CRBO) is $0.01 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:30:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Carbon Energy (CRBO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Carbon Energy.

Q

When is Carbon Energy (OTCEM:CRBO) reporting earnings?

A

Carbon Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Carbon Energy (CRBO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Carbon Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Carbon Energy (CRBO) operate in?

A

Carbon Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.