Central Pattana PCL develops and manages large-scale shopping complexes, office buildings, and hotels. Its retail space for rent operations also encompasses food centers, multi-purpose convention halls, and recreational parks. After finding strategic locations, the group engages in feasibility studies, oversees design and construction, administers sales, and manages the complex once open. Hotel management subsidiaries are tasked with running hotel operations in the group. Shopping complexes located in Bangkok's metropolitan area and prime provincial areas make up the majority of the company's revenue. Although revenue is primarily derived from rental income, income is generated through onsite media services, cleaning, security, and convention hall services.