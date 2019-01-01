QQQ
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
Central Pattana PCL develops and manages large-scale shopping complexes, office buildings, and hotels. Its retail space for rent operations also encompasses food centers, multi-purpose convention halls, and recreational parks. After finding strategic locations, the group engages in feasibility studies, oversees design and construction, administers sales, and manages the complex once open. Hotel management subsidiaries are tasked with running hotel operations in the group. Shopping complexes located in Bangkok's metropolitan area and prime provincial areas make up the majority of the company's revenue. Although revenue is primarily derived from rental income, income is generated through onsite media services, cleaning, security, and convention hall services.

Central Pattana Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Central Pattana (CPPBY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Central Pattana (OTCPK: CPPBY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Central Pattana's (CPPBY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Central Pattana.

Q

What is the target price for Central Pattana (CPPBY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Central Pattana

Q

Current Stock Price for Central Pattana (CPPBY)?

A

The stock price for Central Pattana (OTCPK: CPPBY) is $23.4 last updated Mon Apr 29 2019 14:23:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Central Pattana (CPPBY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Central Pattana.

Q

When is Central Pattana (OTCPK:CPPBY) reporting earnings?

A

Central Pattana does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Central Pattana (CPPBY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Central Pattana.

Q

What sector and industry does Central Pattana (CPPBY) operate in?

A

Central Pattana is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.