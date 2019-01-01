QQQ
Range
15.94 - 15.97
Vol / Avg.
573.3K/1.3M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
8.15 - 18.15
Mkt Cap
943.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
15.94
P/E
-
EPS
0.3
Shares
59.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
CorePoint Lodging Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust strategically focused on serving the midscale and upper-midscale select-service lodging segments. The company's portfolio includes over 209 hotels with around 27,800 rooms in locations in or near employment centers, airports, and major travel thoroughfares. The company primarily derives revenues from its hotel operations.

CorePoint Lodging Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CorePoint Lodging (CPLG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CorePoint Lodging (NYSE: CPLG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CorePoint Lodging's (CPLG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for CorePoint Lodging (CPLG) stock?

A

The latest price target for CorePoint Lodging (NYSE: CPLG) was reported by JP Morgan on July 9, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.00 expecting CPLG to fall to within 12 months (a possible -31.06% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for CorePoint Lodging (CPLG)?

A

The stock price for CorePoint Lodging (NYSE: CPLG) is $15.955 last updated Today at 4:05:59 PM.

Q

Does CorePoint Lodging (CPLG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 15, 2020 to stockholders of record on March 30, 2020.

Q

When is CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) reporting earnings?

A

CorePoint Lodging’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is CorePoint Lodging (CPLG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CorePoint Lodging.

Q

What sector and industry does CorePoint Lodging (CPLG) operate in?

A

CorePoint Lodging is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.