Consun Pharmaceutical Group is a biotechnology company with sales operations throughout China. Its principal activities are making and selling pharmaceutical products. The company has two reportable segments: the Consun pharmaceutical segment, which is the key revenue driver, makes and sells modern Chinese medicines and medical contrast medium, and the Yulin pharmaceutical segment, which manufactures and sells traditional Chinese medicines. Consun derives revenue from kidney medicines, contrast medium, orthopedics medicines, dermatologic medicines, hepatobiliary medicines, medicines for women and children, and others.