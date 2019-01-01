QQQ
Consun Pharmaceutical Group is a biotechnology company with sales operations throughout China. Its principal activities are making and selling pharmaceutical products. The company has two reportable segments: the Consun pharmaceutical segment, which is the key revenue driver, makes and sells modern Chinese medicines and medical contrast medium, and the Yulin pharmaceutical segment, which manufactures and sells traditional Chinese medicines. Consun derives revenue from kidney medicines, contrast medium, orthopedics medicines, dermatologic medicines, hepatobiliary medicines, medicines for women and children, and others.

Consun Pharmaceutical Gr Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Consun Pharmaceutical Gr (CPHGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Consun Pharmaceutical Gr (OTCPK: CPHGF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Consun Pharmaceutical Gr's (CPHGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Consun Pharmaceutical Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Consun Pharmaceutical Gr (CPHGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Consun Pharmaceutical Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Consun Pharmaceutical Gr (CPHGF)?

A

The stock price for Consun Pharmaceutical Gr (OTCPK: CPHGF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Consun Pharmaceutical Gr (CPHGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Consun Pharmaceutical Gr.

Q

When is Consun Pharmaceutical Gr (OTCPK:CPHGF) reporting earnings?

A

Consun Pharmaceutical Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Consun Pharmaceutical Gr (CPHGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Consun Pharmaceutical Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Consun Pharmaceutical Gr (CPHGF) operate in?

A

Consun Pharmaceutical Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.