Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.1K
Div / Yield
0.23/2.57%
52 Wk
8.43 - 9.95
Mkt Cap
4.3B
Payout Ratio
63.46
Open
-
P/E
33.73
EPS
0
Shares
483.7M
Outstanding
Founded in the 1880s and listing on the ASX in 1952, ALS operates three divisions: commodities, life sciences, and industrial. ALS commodities traditionally generated the majority of underlying earnings, providing geochemistry, metallurgy, inspection and mine site services for the global mining industry. Expansion into environmental, pharmaceutical and food testing areas and commodity price weakness have lessened earnings exposure to commodities.

Analyst Ratings

ALS Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ALS (CPBLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ALS (OTCPK: CPBLF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are ALS's (CPBLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ALS.

Q

What is the target price for ALS (CPBLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ALS

Q

Current Stock Price for ALS (CPBLF)?

A

The stock price for ALS (OTCPK: CPBLF) is $8.82 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 17:10:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ALS (CPBLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ALS.

Q

When is ALS (OTCPK:CPBLF) reporting earnings?

A

ALS does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ALS (CPBLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ALS.

Q

What sector and industry does ALS (CPBLF) operate in?

A

ALS is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.