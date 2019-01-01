Citycon Oyj owns, develops, and manages shopping centers and other retail properties in Finland, Norway, Sweden, Estonia, and Denmark. The company primarily generates revenue by collecting rental income from retailers that lease space within Citycon's properties. Finland and Norway, where most of the company's properties are, account for most of Citycon's revenue. In addition to the properties, Citycon owns, the company leases and manages more than a dozen shopping centers in Norway on behalf of other owners.