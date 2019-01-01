QQQ
Cooper Energy Ltd is an energy company. It is engaged in the discovery, commercialisation, and sale of gas to southeast Australia and low-cost Cooper Basin oil production. Its segments are Cooper Basin; South-East Australia and Other. The company derives a majority of its revenue from South East Australia. The company projects include Sole Gas and Manta Project in Southeast Australia.

Cooper Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cooper Energy (COPJF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cooper Energy (OTCPK: COPJF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cooper Energy's (COPJF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cooper Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Cooper Energy (COPJF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cooper Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Cooper Energy (COPJF)?

A

The stock price for Cooper Energy (OTCPK: COPJF) is $0.2 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:25:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cooper Energy (COPJF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cooper Energy.

Q

When is Cooper Energy (OTCPK:COPJF) reporting earnings?

A

Cooper Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cooper Energy (COPJF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cooper Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Cooper Energy (COPJF) operate in?

A

Cooper Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.