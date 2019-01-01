QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Technology
Convey Health Solutions Holdings Inc, formerly Convey Holding Parent Inc is a healthcare platform that utilizes technology and processes to improve government-sponsored health plans, including Medicare Advantage. It operates in two segments: Technology-Enabled Solutions, in which it provides technology and support solutions to clients, and Advisory Services, in which it provides project-based consulting services through its long-tenured subject matter experts.

Convey Health Solutions Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Convey Health Solutions (CNVY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Convey Health Solutions (NYSE: CNVY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Convey Health Solutions's (CNVY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Convey Health Solutions (CNVY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Convey Health Solutions (NYSE: CNVY) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on July 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 18.00 expecting CNVY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 218.30% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Convey Health Solutions (CNVY)?

A

The stock price for Convey Health Solutions (NYSE: CNVY) is $5.655 last updated Today at 3:23:38 PM.

Q

Does Convey Health Solutions (CNVY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Convey Health Solutions.

Q

When is Convey Health Solutions (NYSE:CNVY) reporting earnings?

A

Convey Health Solutions’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 23, 2022.

Q

Is Convey Health Solutions (CNVY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Convey Health Solutions.

Q

What sector and industry does Convey Health Solutions (CNVY) operate in?

A

Convey Health Solutions is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Technology industry. They are listed on the NYSE.