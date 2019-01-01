QQQ
Canadian Utilities Ltd, a subsidiary of holding company Atco, offers gas and electricity services. The company's main divisions include electricity (generation, transmission, and distribution), pipelines & liquid (natural gas and water), and Retail Energy. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the firm mainly operates in Canada and Australia, along with some operations in the United States and Mexico. Canadian Utilities launched a large venture called Atco Energy, which provides low-cost and sustainable energy solutions for Alberta.

Canadian Utilities Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Canadian Utilities (CNUTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Canadian Utilities (OTCPK: CNUTF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Canadian Utilities's (CNUTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Canadian Utilities.

Q

What is the target price for Canadian Utilities (CNUTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Canadian Utilities

Q

Current Stock Price for Canadian Utilities (CNUTF)?

A

The stock price for Canadian Utilities (OTCPK: CNUTF) is $19.55 last updated Wed Jan 05 2022 19:38:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Canadian Utilities (CNUTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Canadian Utilities.

Q

When is Canadian Utilities (OTCPK:CNUTF) reporting earnings?

A

Canadian Utilities does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Canadian Utilities (CNUTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Canadian Utilities.

Q

What sector and industry does Canadian Utilities (CNUTF) operate in?

A

Canadian Utilities is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.