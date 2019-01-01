QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Community Bancshares Inc (OH) provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses in southeastern Alabama.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Community Bancshares Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Community Bancshares (CNUN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Community Bancshares (OTCEM: CNUN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Community Bancshares's (CNUN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Community Bancshares.

Q

What is the target price for Community Bancshares (CNUN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Community Bancshares

Q

Current Stock Price for Community Bancshares (CNUN)?

A

The stock price for Community Bancshares (OTCEM: CNUN) is $75 last updated Wed Nov 24 2021 17:20:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Community Bancshares (CNUN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Community Bancshares.

Q

When is Community Bancshares (OTCEM:CNUN) reporting earnings?

A

Community Bancshares does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Community Bancshares (CNUN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Community Bancshares.

Q

What sector and industry does Community Bancshares (CNUN) operate in?

A

Community Bancshares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.