Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/9.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.08 - 0.32
Mkt Cap
12.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
109.9M
Outstanding
Canuc Resources Corp is a junior resource company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of natural resources. The company projects include San Javier Silver-Gold Project. It operates in two business segments, mineral exploration and investments in oil and gas interests. The company's geographical segments include Canada, the United States of America, and Mexico.

Canuc Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Canuc Resources (CNUCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Canuc Resources (OTCQB: CNUCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Canuc Resources's (CNUCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Canuc Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Canuc Resources (CNUCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Canuc Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Canuc Resources (CNUCF)?

A

The stock price for Canuc Resources (OTCQB: CNUCF) is $0.1147 last updated Tue Feb 08 2022 19:18:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Canuc Resources (CNUCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Canuc Resources.

Q

When is Canuc Resources (OTCQB:CNUCF) reporting earnings?

A

Canuc Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Canuc Resources (CNUCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Canuc Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Canuc Resources (CNUCF) operate in?

A

Canuc Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.