Range
0.06 - 0.06
Vol / Avg.
0.7K/136.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 14.34
Mkt Cap
14.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.06
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
241.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Cannonau Corp is engaged in providing wellness products made from CBD hemp. Its hemp CBD products are available in the form of capsules, powder, topical salves, oral sprays, and edibles among others.

Cannonau Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cannonau (CNNC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cannonau (OTCPK: CNNC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cannonau's (CNNC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cannonau.

Q

What is the target price for Cannonau (CNNC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cannonau

Q

Current Stock Price for Cannonau (CNNC)?

A

The stock price for Cannonau (OTCPK: CNNC) is $0.06 last updated Today at 2:30:08 PM.

Q

Does Cannonau (CNNC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cannonau.

Q

When is Cannonau (OTCPK:CNNC) reporting earnings?

A

Cannonau does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cannonau (CNNC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cannonau.

Q

What sector and industry does Cannonau (CNNC) operate in?

A

Cannonau is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.