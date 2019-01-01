China International Marine Containers (Group) Co Ltd is one of China's largest manufacturers of road transportation vehicles and high-end offshore engineering equipment. It provides a range of containers, trucks, chemical and food equipment, energy products, and airport structures. In addition, the company offers services related to design, engineering, transportation, and energy distribution. The group offers various standard and specialty containers to account for different conditions and take advantage of mass production capabilities. Technical and maintenance services boost revenue and increase contact with customers to gain feedback and observe industry conditions. The company has a worldwide distribution network, but the majority of sales derive from Asia.