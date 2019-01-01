QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
1.24
Shares
3.6B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
China International Marine Containers (Group) Co Ltd is one of China's largest manufacturers of road transportation vehicles and high-end offshore engineering equipment. It provides a range of containers, trucks, chemical and food equipment, energy products, and airport structures. In addition, the company offers services related to design, engineering, transportation, and energy distribution. The group offers various standard and specialty containers to account for different conditions and take advantage of mass production capabilities. Technical and maintenance services boost revenue and increase contact with customers to gain feedback and observe industry conditions. The company has a worldwide distribution network, but the majority of sales derive from Asia.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

China Intl Marine Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Intl Marine (CNINF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Intl Marine (OTCPK: CNINF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China Intl Marine's (CNINF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Intl Marine.

Q

What is the target price for China Intl Marine (CNINF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Intl Marine

Q

Current Stock Price for China Intl Marine (CNINF)?

A

The stock price for China Intl Marine (OTCPK: CNINF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Intl Marine (CNINF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Intl Marine.

Q

When is China Intl Marine (OTCPK:CNINF) reporting earnings?

A

China Intl Marine does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Intl Marine (CNINF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Intl Marine.

Q

What sector and industry does China Intl Marine (CNINF) operate in?

A

China Intl Marine is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.