Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
634M
Outstanding
Centuria Industrial REIT is an Australian pure-play industrial REIT. The company's portfolio includes industrial assets situated in in-fill locations and close to key infrastructure. CIP is overseen by a hands on, active manager and provides investors with income and an opportunity for capital growth from a pure play portfolio of high quality Australian industrial assets. Centuria Capital Group is the manager of Centuria Industrial REIT.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Centuria Industrial REIT Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Centuria Industrial REIT (CNIEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Centuria Industrial REIT (OTCPK: CNIEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Centuria Industrial REIT's (CNIEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Centuria Industrial REIT.

Q

What is the target price for Centuria Industrial REIT (CNIEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Centuria Industrial REIT

Q

Current Stock Price for Centuria Industrial REIT (CNIEF)?

A

The stock price for Centuria Industrial REIT (OTCPK: CNIEF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Centuria Industrial REIT (CNIEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Centuria Industrial REIT.

Q

When is Centuria Industrial REIT (OTCPK:CNIEF) reporting earnings?

A

Centuria Industrial REIT does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Centuria Industrial REIT (CNIEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Centuria Industrial REIT.

Q

What sector and industry does Centuria Industrial REIT (CNIEF) operate in?

A

Centuria Industrial REIT is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.