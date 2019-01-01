QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Gas Utilities
China New Energy Group Co is dedicated to business development in the biotech and pharmaceutical, dietary/nutritional supplements industries.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

China New Energy Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China New Energy Group (CNER) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China New Energy Group (OTCPK: CNER) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China New Energy Group's (CNER) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China New Energy Group.

Q

What is the target price for China New Energy Group (CNER) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China New Energy Group

Q

Current Stock Price for China New Energy Group (CNER)?

A

The stock price for China New Energy Group (OTCPK: CNER) is $0.046 last updated Tue Feb 01 2022 20:01:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China New Energy Group (CNER) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China New Energy Group.

Q

When is China New Energy Group (OTCPK:CNER) reporting earnings?

A

China New Energy Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China New Energy Group (CNER) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China New Energy Group.

Q

What sector and industry does China New Energy Group (CNER) operate in?

A

China New Energy Group is in the Utilities sector and Gas Utilities industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.