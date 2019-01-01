|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of China New Energy Group (OTCPK: CNER) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for China New Energy Group.
There is no analysis for China New Energy Group
The stock price for China New Energy Group (OTCPK: CNER) is $0.046 last updated Tue Feb 01 2022 20:01:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for China New Energy Group.
China New Energy Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for China New Energy Group.
China New Energy Group is in the Utilities sector and Gas Utilities industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.