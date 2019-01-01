QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.5K
Div / Yield
1.18/9.50%
52 Wk
9.57 - 12.39
Mkt Cap
132.4M
Payout Ratio
11.18
Open
-
P/E
2.13
EPS
0.13
Shares
10.7M
Outstanding
Canadian Banc Corp is a Canadian based company operating in the financial services sector. It is a mutual fund corporation that invests primarily in a portfolio of common shares of the Canadian chartered banks including Toronto-Dominion Bank, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Bank of Montreal, and National Bank of Canada. Its investment objective is to pay monthly cash dividends.

Canadian Banc Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Canadian Banc (CNDCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Canadian Banc (OTCGM: CNDCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Canadian Banc's (CNDCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Canadian Banc.

Q

What is the target price for Canadian Banc (CNDCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Canadian Banc

Q

Current Stock Price for Canadian Banc (CNDCF)?

A

The stock price for Canadian Banc (OTCGM: CNDCF) is $12.3942 last updated Tue Feb 08 2022 17:37:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Canadian Banc (CNDCF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 9, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 30, 2018.

Q

When is Canadian Banc (OTCGM:CNDCF) reporting earnings?

A

Canadian Banc does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Canadian Banc (CNDCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Canadian Banc.

Q

What sector and industry does Canadian Banc (CNDCF) operate in?

A

Canadian Banc is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.