QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
First Commerce Bank is a banking service provider. The company is engaged in business banking, personal banking, and provides loans.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

First Commerce Bank Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First Commerce Bank (CMRB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First Commerce Bank (OTCPK: CMRB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are First Commerce Bank's (CMRB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for First Commerce Bank.

Q

What is the target price for First Commerce Bank (CMRB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for First Commerce Bank

Q

Current Stock Price for First Commerce Bank (CMRB)?

A

The stock price for First Commerce Bank (OTCPK: CMRB) is $6.6 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 20:59:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does First Commerce Bank (CMRB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for First Commerce Bank.

Q

When is First Commerce Bank (OTCPK:CMRB) reporting earnings?

A

First Commerce Bank does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is First Commerce Bank (CMRB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First Commerce Bank.

Q

What sector and industry does First Commerce Bank (CMRB) operate in?

A

First Commerce Bank is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.