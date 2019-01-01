QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.5 - 0.8
Mkt Cap
1.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
12.81
EPS
0.37
Shares
1.6B
Outstanding
Gentera SAB de CV is a Mexican financial services company. Gentera's core activities include loans, credits, saving accounts, insurance policies, administration services, and payment operations. The company is present in Mexico, Guatemala, Peru, and the United States through subsidiaries including Compartamos Banco, a microfinancing bank; Pagos Intermex SA de CV, a financial transaction intermediary; Aterna, an insurance intermediary; and Yastas, a payments and financial transactions provider.

Analyst Ratings

Gentera Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gentera (CMPRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gentera (OTCPK: CMPRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Gentera's (CMPRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Gentera.

Q

What is the target price for Gentera (CMPRF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Gentera (OTCPK: CMPRF) was reported by Credit Suisse on October 3, 2012. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CMPRF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Gentera (CMPRF)?

A

The stock price for Gentera (OTCPK: CMPRF) is $0.8 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 16:31:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gentera (CMPRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gentera.

Q

When is Gentera (OTCPK:CMPRF) reporting earnings?

A

Gentera does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Gentera (CMPRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gentera.

Q

What sector and industry does Gentera (CMPRF) operate in?

A

Gentera is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.