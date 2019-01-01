QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.1
Mkt Cap
2.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
29.3M
Outstanding
Comstock Metals Ltd is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. Its project includes SW gold located in Saskatchewan.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Comstock Metals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Comstock Metals (CMMMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Comstock Metals (OTCPK: CMMMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Comstock Metals's (CMMMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Comstock Metals.

Q

What is the target price for Comstock Metals (CMMMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Comstock Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for Comstock Metals (CMMMF)?

A

The stock price for Comstock Metals (OTCPK: CMMMF) is $0.0828 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 16:36:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Comstock Metals (CMMMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Comstock Metals.

Q

When is Comstock Metals (OTCPK:CMMMF) reporting earnings?

A

Comstock Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Comstock Metals (CMMMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Comstock Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does Comstock Metals (CMMMF) operate in?

A

Comstock Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.