There is no Press for this Ticker
Changming Industrial Management Group Holding Inc is engaged in the processing and sales of mineral products as well as vanadium mining. Its product series include Product Series Vanadium ore, crystal, pentoxide, alloy, iron, and titanium alloy.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Changming Industrial Mgmt Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Changming Industrial Mgmt (CMIM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Changming Industrial Mgmt (OTCEM: CMIM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Changming Industrial Mgmt's (CMIM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Changming Industrial Mgmt.

Q

What is the target price for Changming Industrial Mgmt (CMIM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Changming Industrial Mgmt

Q

Current Stock Price for Changming Industrial Mgmt (CMIM)?

A

The stock price for Changming Industrial Mgmt (OTCEM: CMIM) is $0.2973 last updated Wed Jan 26 2022 17:16:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Changming Industrial Mgmt (CMIM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Changming Industrial Mgmt.

Q

When is Changming Industrial Mgmt (OTCEM:CMIM) reporting earnings?

A

Changming Industrial Mgmt does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Changming Industrial Mgmt (CMIM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Changming Industrial Mgmt.

Q

What sector and industry does Changming Industrial Mgmt (CMIM) operate in?

A

Changming Industrial Mgmt is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.