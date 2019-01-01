QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/20K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.07 - 0.07
Mkt Cap
10.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
8.28
EPS
0
Shares
151.1M
Outstanding
Capella Minerals Ltd formerly known as New Dimension Resources Ltd is a Canadian gold and copper exploration and development company. Its portfolio includes three high-grade gold projects in Canada namely Domain, Manitoba and Savant Lake, NW Ontario and Sweden (Southern Gold Line), and two high-grade copper projects located in the past-producing Lokken and Kjoli mining districts of central Norway.
Capella Minerals Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Capella Minerals (CMILF) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Capella Minerals (OTCQB: CMILF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Capella Minerals's (CMILF) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Capella Minerals.

Q
What is the target price for Capella Minerals (CMILF) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Capella Minerals

Q
Current Stock Price for Capella Minerals (CMILF)?
A

The stock price for Capella Minerals (OTCQB: CMILF) is $0.0691 last updated Mon Mar 21 2022 19:30:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q
Does Capella Minerals (CMILF) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Capella Minerals.

Q
When is Capella Minerals (OTCQB:CMILF) reporting earnings?
A

Capella Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Capella Minerals (CMILF) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Capella Minerals.

Q
What sector and industry does Capella Minerals (CMILF) operate in?
A

Capella Minerals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.