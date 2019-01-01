QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.8K
Div / Yield
0.06/1.06%
52 Wk
4.76 - 5.4
Mkt Cap
6.9B
Payout Ratio
48.82
Open
-
P/E
43.67
Shares
1.3B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
China MeiDong Auto Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company, which is engaged in the sale of automobiles and the provision of integrated services. The group operates 4S dealership stores covering world-renowned brands which are popular among Chinese consumers, including BMW, Lexus, Toyota and Hyundai, and others. It derives revenue primarily from the sale of passenger vehicles and by providing after-sales services and geographically all the operations function through the region of China.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

China MeiDong Auto Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China MeiDong Auto Hldgs (CMEIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China MeiDong Auto Hldgs (OTCPK: CMEIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China MeiDong Auto Hldgs's (CMEIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China MeiDong Auto Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for China MeiDong Auto Hldgs (CMEIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China MeiDong Auto Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for China MeiDong Auto Hldgs (CMEIF)?

A

The stock price for China MeiDong Auto Hldgs (OTCPK: CMEIF) is $5.4 last updated Fri Dec 17 2021 16:06:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China MeiDong Auto Hldgs (CMEIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China MeiDong Auto Hldgs.

Q

When is China MeiDong Auto Hldgs (OTCPK:CMEIF) reporting earnings?

A

China MeiDong Auto Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China MeiDong Auto Hldgs (CMEIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China MeiDong Auto Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does China MeiDong Auto Hldgs (CMEIF) operate in?

A

China MeiDong Auto Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.