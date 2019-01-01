QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.12 - 0.36
Mkt Cap
9.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
53.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc is a natural resources company based in Canada. It is mainly engaged in exploration and development properties located in Chibougamau, Quebec. It owns an interest in several exploration properties include Berrigan South and Berrigan Mine, Bateman Bay, Grandroy, Kokko Creek, Lac Simon and others.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

CIM Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CIM (CMAUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CIM (OTCPK: CMAUF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CIM's (CMAUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CIM.

Q

What is the target price for CIM (CMAUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CIM

Q

Current Stock Price for CIM (CMAUF)?

A

The stock price for CIM (OTCPK: CMAUF) is $0.18 last updated Mon Nov 29 2021 17:38:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CIM (CMAUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CIM.

Q

When is CIM (OTCPK:CMAUF) reporting earnings?

A

CIM does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CIM (CMAUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CIM.

Q

What sector and industry does CIM (CMAUF) operate in?

A

CIM is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.