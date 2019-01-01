QQQ
Benzinga - Sep 22, 2021, 7:35AM
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
Calloway's Nursery Inc operates a garden center chain as Calloway's Nursery in Dallas and Cornelius Nursery in Houston offering a range of plants, including bedding plants, container creations, tropicals, trees, vegetables and herbs, flowers, vines, shrubs, turf grasses, houseplants, roses, seeds and bulbs, outdoor ferns, ornamental grasses, blooming houseplants and groundcovers. The company operates in Retail Merchandise, Landscape design services, and Landscape installation services.

Calloway's Nursery Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Calloway's Nursery (CLWY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Calloway's Nursery (OTCPK: CLWY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Calloway's Nursery's (CLWY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Calloway's Nursery.

Q

What is the target price for Calloway's Nursery (CLWY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Calloway's Nursery

Q

Current Stock Price for Calloway's Nursery (CLWY)?

A

The stock price for Calloway's Nursery (OTCPK: CLWY) is $16.72 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:51:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Calloway's Nursery (CLWY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Calloway's Nursery.

Q

When is Calloway's Nursery (OTCPK:CLWY) reporting earnings?

A

Calloway's Nursery does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Calloway's Nursery (CLWY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Calloway's Nursery.

Q

What sector and industry does Calloway's Nursery (CLWY) operate in?

A

Calloway's Nursery is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.