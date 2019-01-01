Calloway's Nursery Inc operates a garden center chain as Calloway's Nursery in Dallas and Cornelius Nursery in Houston offering a range of plants, including bedding plants, container creations, tropicals, trees, vegetables and herbs, flowers, vines, shrubs, turf grasses, houseplants, roses, seeds and bulbs, outdoor ferns, ornamental grasses, blooming houseplants and groundcovers. The company operates in Retail Merchandise, Landscape design services, and Landscape installation services.