There is no Press for this Ticker
Castile Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration and development company. Its projects include the Rover Project and the Warumpi Project. Geographically, it operates within one segment which is in Australia.

Castile Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Castile Resources (CLRSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Castile Resources (OTCPK: CLRSF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Castile Resources's (CLRSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Castile Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Castile Resources (CLRSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Castile Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Castile Resources (CLRSF)?

A

The stock price for Castile Resources (OTCPK: CLRSF) is $0.1 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 17:24:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Castile Resources (CLRSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Castile Resources.

Q

When is Castile Resources (OTCPK:CLRSF) reporting earnings?

A

Castile Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Castile Resources (CLRSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Castile Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Castile Resources (CLRSF) operate in?

A

Castile Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.