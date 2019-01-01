QQQ
Range
0.18 - 0.18
Vol / Avg.
10K/81.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.13 - 0.33
Mkt Cap
30.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.18
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
167.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Clean Air Metals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Clean Air Metals (CLRMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Clean Air Metals (OTCQB: CLRMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Clean Air Metals's (CLRMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Clean Air Metals.

Q

What is the target price for Clean Air Metals (CLRMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Clean Air Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for Clean Air Metals (CLRMF)?

A

The stock price for Clean Air Metals (OTCQB: CLRMF) is $0.18 last updated Today at 2:44:57 PM.

Q

Does Clean Air Metals (CLRMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Clean Air Metals.

Q

When is Clean Air Metals (OTCQB:CLRMF) reporting earnings?

A

Clean Air Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Clean Air Metals (CLRMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Clean Air Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does Clean Air Metals (CLRMF) operate in?

A

Clean Air Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.