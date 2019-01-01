|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of BICO Gr (OTCPK: CLLKF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for BICO Gr.
There is no analysis for BICO Gr
The stock price for BICO Gr (OTCPK: CLLKF) is $15.74 last updated Today at 2:37:06 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for BICO Gr.
BICO Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for BICO Gr.
BICO Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.