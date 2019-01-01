QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.1K
Div / Yield
0.06/0.43%
52 Wk
13.2 - 17.71
Mkt Cap
357.2M
Payout Ratio
5.56
Open
-
P/E
12.89
EPS
0.93
Shares
24.5M
Outstanding
TWC Enterprises Ltd is a leisure services provider in Canada. Its core business is Golf club operations under the brand name ClubLink One Membership More Golf. The company's geographical segment includes Canadian golf club operation and US golf club operation. It generates maximum revenue from the Canadian golf club operation segment.


TWC Enterprises Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy TWC Enterprises (CLKXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TWC Enterprises (OTCPK: CLKXF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are TWC Enterprises's (CLKXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for TWC Enterprises.

Q

What is the target price for TWC Enterprises (CLKXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for TWC Enterprises

Q

Current Stock Price for TWC Enterprises (CLKXF)?

A

The stock price for TWC Enterprises (OTCPK: CLKXF) is $14.55 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:56:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TWC Enterprises (CLKXF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on December 8, 2006.

Q

When is TWC Enterprises (OTCPK:CLKXF) reporting earnings?

A

TWC Enterprises does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is TWC Enterprises (CLKXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TWC Enterprises.

Q

What sector and industry does TWC Enterprises (CLKXF) operate in?

A

TWC Enterprises is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.