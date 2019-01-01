QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.5K
Div / Yield
0.44/3.55%
52 Wk
11.65 - 13.6
Mkt Cap
16.6B
Payout Ratio
81.99
Open
-
P/E
23.2
Shares
1.3B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Coles Group Limited is one of Australia's largest retailers, operating the second- largest supermarket chain behind market leader Woolworths, and is the country's third- largest liquor retailer. The group has an extensive store network of about 2,500 store outlets and roughly 80% of Australian live within a 10-minute drive from their nearest Coles store. The retailer employs some 110,000 people, who process over 20 million individual customer transactions a week. This compares with Woolworths processing almost 30 million customer transactions per week from Australia's population of 25 million.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Coles Gr Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Coles Gr (CLEGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Coles Gr (OTCEM: CLEGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Coles Gr's (CLEGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Coles Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Coles Gr (CLEGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Coles Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Coles Gr (CLEGF)?

A

The stock price for Coles Gr (OTCEM: CLEGF) is $12.4 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:02:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Coles Gr (CLEGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Coles Gr.

Q

When is Coles Gr (OTCEM:CLEGF) reporting earnings?

A

Coles Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Coles Gr (CLEGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Coles Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Coles Gr (CLEGF) operate in?

A

Coles Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.