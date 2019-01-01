QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.85 - 0.93
Mkt Cap
1.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.05
Shares
1.7B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
CapitaLand China Trust is a Singapore-based real estate investment trust which invests in retail properties. The company's portfolio consists primarily of shopping malls located in multiple cities of mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company generates the majority of revenue from leasing properties to its tenants. Fashion and accessories stores, dining venues, and department stores collectively contribute the majority of total rental revenue. Other tenants include supermarkets, beauty and healthcare retailers, homeware and furniture stores, and leisure venues.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

CapitaLand China Trust Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CapitaLand China Trust (CLDHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CapitaLand China Trust (OTCPK: CLDHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CapitaLand China Trust's (CLDHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CapitaLand China Trust.

Q

What is the target price for CapitaLand China Trust (CLDHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CapitaLand China Trust

Q

Current Stock Price for CapitaLand China Trust (CLDHF)?

A

The stock price for CapitaLand China Trust (OTCPK: CLDHF) is $0.85 last updated Thu Nov 11 2021 20:28:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CapitaLand China Trust (CLDHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CapitaLand China Trust.

Q

When is CapitaLand China Trust (OTCPK:CLDHF) reporting earnings?

A

CapitaLand China Trust does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CapitaLand China Trust (CLDHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CapitaLand China Trust.

Q

What sector and industry does CapitaLand China Trust (CLDHF) operate in?

A

CapitaLand China Trust is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.