CapitaLand China Trust is a Singapore-based real estate investment trust which invests in retail properties. The company's portfolio consists primarily of shopping malls located in multiple cities of mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company generates the majority of revenue from leasing properties to its tenants. Fashion and accessories stores, dining venues, and department stores collectively contribute the majority of total rental revenue. Other tenants include supermarkets, beauty and healthcare retailers, homeware and furniture stores, and leisure venues.