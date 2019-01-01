Sinch AB provides cloud communication services and solutions to enterprises and mobile operators. The Sinch organization is divided into three segments: Messaging, Voice and Video and Operators. Messaging and Voice and Video address the enterprise market and combine programmable APIs and cloud services to easily build global communications, including messaging and voice and video services into applications and business processes. Sinch's Operators segment addresses mobile telephone operators with innovative, stable and scalable products for mobile messaging, real-time business systems and communications firewalls. The Messaging segment derives the majority of revenue from fees for handling messages and executing and handling personalized and dynamic video and MMS messages for enterprises.