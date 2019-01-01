QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
10 - 186.5
Mkt Cap
8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
97.48
EPS
0.37
Shares
795.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sinch AB provides cloud communication services and solutions to enterprises and mobile operators. The Sinch organization is divided into three segments: Messaging, Voice and Video and Operators. Messaging and Voice and Video address the enterprise market and combine programmable APIs and cloud services to easily build global communications, including messaging and voice and video services into applications and business processes. Sinch's Operators segment addresses mobile telephone operators with innovative, stable and scalable products for mobile messaging, real-time business systems and communications firewalls. The Messaging segment derives the majority of revenue from fees for handling messages and executing and handling personalized and dynamic video and MMS messages for enterprises.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sinch Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Sinch (CLCMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sinch (OTCEM: CLCMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sinch's (CLCMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sinch.

Q

What is the target price for Sinch (CLCMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sinch

Q

Current Stock Price for Sinch (CLCMF)?

A

The stock price for Sinch (OTCEM: CLCMF) is $10.0783 last updated Mon Jan 31 2022 16:34:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sinch (CLCMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sinch.

Q

When is Sinch (OTCEM:CLCMF) reporting earnings?

A

Sinch does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sinch (CLCMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sinch.

Q

What sector and industry does Sinch (CLCMF) operate in?

A

Sinch is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.