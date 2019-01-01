QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7.6 - 7.8
Mkt Cap
2.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
271.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Vesuvius PLC is a provider in metal flow engineering. The company's operating segment includes Flow Control; Advanced Refractories; Sensors and Probes and Foundry. It generates maximum revenue from the Flow Control segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the EMEA region.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Vesuvius Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Vesuvius (CKSNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vesuvius (OTCPK: CKSNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vesuvius's (CKSNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vesuvius.

Q

What is the target price for Vesuvius (CKSNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Vesuvius

Q

Current Stock Price for Vesuvius (CKSNF)?

A

The stock price for Vesuvius (OTCPK: CKSNF) is $7.6 last updated Wed Apr 28 2021 15:02:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Vesuvius (CKSNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vesuvius.

Q

When is Vesuvius (OTCPK:CKSNF) reporting earnings?

A

Vesuvius does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vesuvius (CKSNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vesuvius.

Q

What sector and industry does Vesuvius (CKSNF) operate in?

A

Vesuvius is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.