|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Cokal (OTCGM: CKALF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Cokal.
There is no analysis for Cokal
The stock price for Cokal (OTCGM: CKALF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Cokal.
Cokal does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Cokal.
Cokal is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.