Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd is engaged in the jewelry and watch business located in Mainland China. The company's geographical operating segment includes Mainland China and Hong Kong, Macau and other markets. It generates maximum revenue from Mainland China. Its product categories include ring, bands, necklace, pendant, earrings, chain, bracelet, and others. The company derives revenue from Gem-set, Gold products, Platinum/Karat gold products, and Watches.