QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
9.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
25.6
Shares
772.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
China Steel Corp is a steelmaker in Taiwan. The company produces a range of products including plates, bars, wire rods, hot and cold rolled coils, electrogalvanized coils, electrical steel coils, hot-dip galvanized coils, and Ti/Ni-base alloy. Its segments consist of Steel that manufactures and sells steel products, including the Corporation, DSC, CHS, CSCM, CSVC, CSCI, HLS and TSC; and Construction that provides construction, including CPDC, CEC, CECC, CECI, CEVC, CSSC, CKSSKC, USDC, USEC and USCVC. Its operations are carried out in Taiwan, Malaysia, China, Vietnam and India; with majority of the revenue deriving from Taiwan.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

China Steel Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Steel (CISXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Steel (OTCPK: CISXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China Steel's (CISXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Steel.

Q

What is the target price for China Steel (CISXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Steel

Q

Current Stock Price for China Steel (CISXF)?

A

The stock price for China Steel (OTCPK: CISXF) is $12.3 last updated Tue May 12 2020 15:33:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Steel (CISXF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on August 1, 2000 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is China Steel (OTCPK:CISXF) reporting earnings?

A

China Steel does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Steel (CISXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Steel.

Q

What sector and industry does China Steel (CISXF) operate in?

A

China Steel is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.