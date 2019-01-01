QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/103.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
23.41 - 43.2
Mkt Cap
547.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.06
Shares
20.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials. Industry: Machinery
Circor International Inc designs, manufacture, and markets differentiated technology products and sub-systems. The company has two reportable business segments: Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. Some of its products are positive displacement pumps, motors, specialty centrifugal pumps, metering pumps, switches, automatic recirculating valves, control & actuators valves, and high-pressure pneumatic systems. It derives the majority of its revenues from the Industrial segment. Circor's geographical segments are Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; North America; and others.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-07
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Circor International Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Circor International (CIR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Circor International (NYSE: CIR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Circor International's (CIR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Circor International (CIR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Circor International (NYSE: CIR) was reported by Keybanc on November 18, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 42.00 expecting CIR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 55.33% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Circor International (CIR)?

A

The stock price for Circor International (NYSE: CIR) is $27.04 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Circor International (CIR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 12, 2017 to stockholders of record on November 27, 2017.

Q

When is Circor International (NYSE:CIR) reporting earnings?

A

Circor International’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Circor International (CIR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Circor International.

Q

What sector and industry does Circor International (CIR) operate in?

A

Circor International is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.