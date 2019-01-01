Circor International Inc designs, manufacture, and markets differentiated technology products and sub-systems. The company has two reportable business segments: Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. Some of its products are positive displacement pumps, motors, specialty centrifugal pumps, metering pumps, switches, automatic recirculating valves, control & actuators valves, and high-pressure pneumatic systems. It derives the majority of its revenues from the Industrial segment. Circor's geographical segments are Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; North America; and others.