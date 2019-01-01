ñol

Chenghe Acquisition
(NASDAQ:CHEA)
$9.98
-0.02[-0.20%]
At close: Jul 8
Chenghe Acquisition (NASDAQ:CHEA), Quotes and News Summary

Chenghe Acquisition (NASDAQ: CHEA)

Day High/Low9.98 - 9.98
52 Week High/Low9.98 - 10.05
Open / Close9.98 / 9.98
Float / Outstanding- / 14.4M
Vol / Avg.26.2K / 17.6K
Mkt Cap143.5M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price10
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-
There is no Press for this Ticker
Chenghe Acquisition Co is a newly incorporated blank check formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar Business Combination with one or more businesses.
Chenghe Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Chenghe Acquisition (CHEA) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Chenghe Acquisition (NASDAQ: CHEA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Chenghe Acquisition's (CHEA) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Chenghe Acquisition.

Q
What is the target price for Chenghe Acquisition (CHEA) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Chenghe Acquisition

Q
Current Stock Price for Chenghe Acquisition (CHEA)?
A

The stock price for Chenghe Acquisition (NASDAQ: CHEA) is $9.98 last updated July 8, 2022, 7:53 PM UTC.

Q
Does Chenghe Acquisition (CHEA) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Chenghe Acquisition.

Q
When is Chenghe Acquisition (NASDAQ:CHEA) reporting earnings?
A

Chenghe Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Chenghe Acquisition (CHEA) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Chenghe Acquisition.

Q
What sector and industry does Chenghe Acquisition (CHEA) operate in?
A

Chenghe Acquisition is in the Financial Services sector and Shell Companies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.