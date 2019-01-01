QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
239.4K/8.8K
Div / Yield
0.05/8.94%
52 Wk
0.56 - 0.91
Mkt Cap
5.2B
Payout Ratio
33.71
Open
-
P/E
3.73
EPS
0
Shares
8.8B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
CIFI Holdings (Group) Co Ltd engaged in property development and property investment in China. The group has property projects in cities in four regions: the Yangtze River Delta, the Pan Bohai Rim, the Central Western Region, and the South China Region. Most of the group's sales were contracted from the Yangtze River Delta. Regardless of the region, residential properties make up a significant majority of contracted sales. The group focuses on properties in first and second-tier cities in China. The group's projects include a variety of property types such as residential, office, and commercial complexes. The group's operations are carried out in the People's Republic of China.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CIFI Holdings (Group) Co (CFFHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CIFI Holdings (Group) Co (OTCGM: CFFHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CIFI Holdings (Group) Co's (CFFHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CIFI Holdings (Group) Co.

Q

What is the target price for CIFI Holdings (Group) Co (CFFHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CIFI Holdings (Group) Co

Q

Current Stock Price for CIFI Holdings (Group) Co (CFFHF)?

A

The stock price for CIFI Holdings (Group) Co (OTCGM: CFFHF) is $0.59 last updated Wed Jan 05 2022 16:38:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CIFI Holdings (Group) Co (CFFHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CIFI Holdings (Group) Co.

Q

When is CIFI Holdings (Group) Co (OTCGM:CFFHF) reporting earnings?

A

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CIFI Holdings (Group) Co (CFFHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CIFI Holdings (Group) Co.

Q

What sector and industry does CIFI Holdings (Group) Co (CFFHF) operate in?

A

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.