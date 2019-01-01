CIFI Holdings (Group) Co Ltd engaged in property development and property investment in China. The group has property projects in cities in four regions: the Yangtze River Delta, the Pan Bohai Rim, the Central Western Region, and the South China Region. Most of the group's sales were contracted from the Yangtze River Delta. Regardless of the region, residential properties make up a significant majority of contracted sales. The group focuses on properties in first and second-tier cities in China. The group's projects include a variety of property types such as residential, office, and commercial complexes. The group's operations are carried out in the People's Republic of China.