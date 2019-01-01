CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA is a diversified media company that focuses on the ticketing market. The business is divided into two segments, ticketing, and live entertainment. The ticketing segment produces, sells, and distributes tickets for a variety of leisure-based events. The company sells tickets for concerts, sports, theater events, and provides travel services as well. The live entertainment business segment plans and organizes tour events, largely for music-based concerts. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue in Germany.